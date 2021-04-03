Ratings: Blue Bloods Eyes Season High, Ties Shark Tank for Friday Demo Win

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Blue Bloods this week drew 6 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, ticking up in the demo to match its season high and tie ABC’s Shark Tank for the Friday win. Blue Bloods also copped Friday’s largest audience, as it does. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Opening CBS’ night, MacGyver (4.1 mil/0.4) and Magnum P.I. (5.1 mil/0.5) were both steady in the demo.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.6) was steady.

NBC | The Blacklist (3.2 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2 mi/0.5) dipped.

THE CW | Leading out of an encore of TBS’ Wipeout revival premiere (610K/0.1), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (705K/0.1) was steady.

