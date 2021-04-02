MLB Moves All-Star Game Out of Atlanta Over Georgia Voting Law

RELATED STORIES Bless the Harts Cancelled at Fox

Major League Baseball is pulling this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta, to “demonstrate our values as a sport” in the wake of Georgia passing a new voting law that critics contend will effectively reduce Black voter turnout.

The annual interleague scrimmage was scheduled to be held Tuesday, July 13 at Truist Park in Atlanta, and air on Fox. A new venue has yet to be announced.

President Joe Biden, who has characterized the new Georgia voting law, passed on March 25, as “Jim Crow on steroids,” told ESPN earlier this week that he would “strongly support” MLB making such a move.

The Georgia voting law, in part, narrows the window to request an absentee ballot (65% of the 2020 presidential election’s absentee votes went to Biden); enacts stricter ID requirements for absentee ballots (which in other states tends to depress voting by people of color); reduces the number of ballot drop boxes as well as limits access (by requiring placement inside government buildings); bans mobile voting centers (which only help voter turnout in areas like Atlanta); and makes it a crime to offer water to voters waiting in lines (which tend to be longer in densely populated communities).

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement: