Family Reunion: Tia and Tahj Mowry Reunite in Part 3 Sneak Peek

Netflix’s Family Reunion is staging its own… family reunion! Real-life siblings Tia and Tahj Mowry will once again share the small screen — and TVLine has your exclusive first look.

In the sneak peek, Cocoa (played by Tia Mowry) is surprised at the costly enrollment fees for the prestigious robotics program run by Mr. Dean (guest star Tahj Mowry). She attempts to secure a discount for her son Shaka, but to no avail.

“I’m single, and I drive a 1996 Dodge Caravan with robots in the back,” Mr. Dean remarks in the video. (Tahj appeared with sisters Tia and Tamera on their ’90s sitcom Sister, Sister and in the TV movie Seventeen Again, and also joined Tia on The Game.)

Family Reunion Part 3, which arrives Monday, April 5, will feature eight new episodes and notable guest stars including Anika Noni Rose, Bruce Bruce, Willie Gault, Kenya Moore, Brandi Glanville, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Kelly Perine, Mark Curry, Ariel Martin, Bella Podaras, Ariel Martin and Lalah Hathaway.

The series, which was created by Meg DeLoatch, recently won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Children’s Program.

Check out the amusing preview below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments. Are you excited to see Tia and Tahj back together on screen?