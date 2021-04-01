Powerpuff Pilot Casts Mojo Jojo's Son

The CW’s live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls just cast its first villain.

Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie) will play Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr., presumably the son of the animated series’ iconic baddie Mojo Jojo, our sister publication Variety reports.

As a “nerdy, power-hungry, insecure” kid, Jojo was apparently obsessed with Townsville’s pint-sized superheroes, despite his father being their sworn enemy. Now that he’s older, Jojo “finds his sweetness and rage in constant battle.”

As you may remember from the original cartoon, Mojo was once Professor Utonium’s faithful lab assistant, and he technically (accidentally) aided in the girls’ creation — so there’s a lot of full-circle stuff happening here.

The pilot, now simply titled Powerpuff, picks up with the heroines as “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?” (Spoiler alert: Yes. Yes, they will.)

Powerpuff stars Chloe Bennet (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Blossom, Dove Cameron (Descendants) as Bubbles, Broadway’s Yana Perrault as Buttercup, and Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Professor Utonium. Click here for additional details on the potential series.

The pilot is written by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), and directed by Maggie Kiley (Riverdale). All three will executive-produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Dave Madden.

