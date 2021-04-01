Big Sky Spring Premiere Trailer Teases a Killer (?) Ex, More Ronald Mayhem

RELATED STORIES Big Sky's Latest Fatality Weighs In on That 'Just Perfect' Death

Big Sky‘s Jenny and Cassie will have new evils to contend with while still be haunted by an old one, as revealed in the full trailer for the ABC hit’s spring premiere.

When the freshman drama returns with back-to-back episodes (airing Tuesday, April 13 starting at 9/8c), it has been three months since trucker/abductor/serial killer Ronald’s escape. Cassie and Jenny (played by Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury) have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, “but all isn’t coming up roses,” warns the official synopsis. Ronald is still on the loose, a domestic case takes a macabre and deadly turn, and a U.S. Marshall is sticking his nose in their case files.

Right as the Dewell & Hoyt duo seem to be getting used to the new normal, Jenny gets an alarming call from an old flame, leading her and Cassie headfirst into a new case, a new jurisdiction and a whole lot of new trouble.

Populating the ladies’ new case, Ted Levine (The Bridge) plays Horst Kleinasse, a powerful ranch owner, while Michelle Forbes (The Killing) is his wife Margaret, the steely family matriarch. Once Upon a Time alum Michael Raymond-James will play Blake, the family’s first-born son who moved away to “the city” but gets pulled back into their dysfunction; he is also Jenny’s aforementioned ex. Former Pitch-er Ryan Dorsey — in one of the world’s most uncanny castings ever — will play Blake’s kid brother Rand, while SIX‘s Kyle Schmid plays a third son, named… John Wayne.

Rounding out the Kleinasse clan is Britt Robertson (Life UneXpected) as Cheyenne, a “Daddy’s girl” who alas has made some bad choices. Lastly, Omar Metwally (The Affair) will play the aforementioned Deputy U.S. Marshal Frank Lindor.

