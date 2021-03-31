To All the Boys Spinoff Series About Kitty in the Works at Netflix

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in April — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

Lara Jean Covey’s little sis is taking the lead: Netflix is in early development on a To All the Boys spinoff series centered around Anna Cathcart’s Kitty, our sister site Deadline reports.

The untitled half-hour romantic comedy would follow the youngest Covey sister on her quest to find true love. In To All the Boys: Always and Forever — the franchise’s third movie, which was released this past February on the streamer — Kitty developed a crush on a young boy whom she met while visiting Seoul, South Korea with her family. The two continued to communicate via text after the trip.

Jenny Han, the author behind the To All the Boys books, will co-write the pilot with Siobhan Vivian, in addition to serving as creator and executive producer on the potential series. As previously reported, Han is also co-writing and co-showrunning an adaptation of her YA novel series The Summer I Turned Pretty for Amazon Prime.

Cathcart has portrayed the spunky Kitty in all three To All the Boys films. Her other credits include the TV shows OddTube, Zoe Valentine and Odd Squad.

Would you watch a To All the Boys series about Kitty? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the spinoff!