Chesapeake Shores: Jesse Metcalfe Exiting Series During Season 5

Jesse Metcalfe is putting Chesapeake Shores in the rearview: The actor will exit Hallmark Channel’s family drama in its upcoming fifth season.

“A new season of Hallmark Channel’s highly popular scripted series Chesapeake Shores is returning this summer. Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley, has decided to leave the show,” a rep for the cabler told our sister site Deadline, who broke the news. “His character’s storyline will wrap up early in Season 5. Jesse is a valued member of the Crown Media family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries, the next installment of which premieres on May 16. In addition, we are currently in development on another movie in the series.”

Metcalfe has starred on Chesapeake Shores since its debut in 2016, playing the former flame of Meghan Ory’s Abby O’Brien. Per Deadline, he is currently in Canada to film his final scenes; the show resumes production in early April and is tentatively slated for an August return, according to Sherryl Woods, who penned the novels on which the series is based. Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes.

Chesapeake Shores marked Metcalfe’s first series-regular role since TNT’s Dallas revival. He’s also appeared in Desperate Housewives and Passions, among other series, and recently competed on Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, where he and pro partner Sharna Burgess were eliminated fourth.

