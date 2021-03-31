CBS Comedy Ghosts, Starring iZombie's Rose McIver, Scores Series Order

CBS has some scary-good news for Rose McIver: Her haunted house comedy Ghosts has scored a series order at the network, TVLine has learned.

Based on the BBC series of the same name, Ghosts will star McIver (iZombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) as a struggling young married couple whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house — only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

The cast also includes Brandon Scott Jones (The Good Place), Richie Moriarty (What We Do in the Shadows), Asher Grodman (Chicago Med), Rebecca Wisocky (Devious Maids), Sheila Carrasco (Jane the Virgin), Danielle Pinnock (Young Sheldon) and Román Zaragoza (Austin & Ally).

New Girl alumni Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and Trent O’Donnell are among the show’s executive producers, while Port and Wiseman will also write the scripts; O’Donnell directed the pilot episode. Pilot Season 2021: Scoop on 45+ (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Ghosts is among the first of CBS’ series orders for the 2021-22 broadcast season. Earlier this month, the network formally ordered FBI: International, the second spinoff in the FBI franchise, while the mothership series and initial offshoot FBI: Most Wanted were both renewed for additional seasons.

