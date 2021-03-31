Chicago P.D. Video: Ruzek and Burgess' Sweet Conversation Takes a Dark Turn

RELATED STORIES Inside Line Scoop: The Rookie, Lucifer, Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam, Grey's, Nancy Drew, #OneChicago and More!

Inside Line Scoop: The Rookie, Lucifer, Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam, Grey's, Nancy Drew, #OneChicago and More! Chicago P.D. Star Jesse Lee Soffer Teases More 'Upstead' Ahead

This week’s Chicago P.D. will be a very personal one for Ruzek.

The Intelligence cop is put in a tough position when his father “Disco Bob” Ruzek (guest star Jack Coleman) goes missing — and TVLine has your first look.

In our exclusive preview of Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 10/9c), Ruzek and Burgess head to Bob’s house for a quick drop-off. The pair are still in their special groove, remaining close friends who spend virtually all of their time together, despite not being in an official relationship.

“Pops? I hope you’re decent. Coming in with a girl,” Ruzek jokes while entering his dad’s house.

However, the situation takes a dark turn when both officers realize that Ruzek’s father may have been kidnapped. The television is still on, there’s blood on the kitchen floor and his phone was ditched outside in the snow. Things aren’t looking well for Disco Bob, who doesn’t have the best relationship with his son.

This week’s installment, titled “The Radical Truth,” finds Intelligence racing to get to Bob before it’s too late — and what they uncover during the investigation may stir up strong feelings in Ruzek.

Watch Ruzek and Burgess make the startling discovery in the sneak peek below. Are you prepared to see our guy go through it this week?