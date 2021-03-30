TVLine Items: Handmaid's Tale Trailer, Lost Vet Joins Hulu's Dropout and More

“We’re the ones we’ve been waiting for,” June declares in a new trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fourth season.

In the upcoming episodes, “June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges,” per the official synopsis. “Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

Season 4 premieres with three episodes on Wednesday, April 28 on Hulu.

* Naveen Andrews (Lost) will star opposite Amanda Seyfried in Hulu’s limited drama series The Dropout, playing Sunny Balwani, the business partner and secret boyfriend of Elizabeth Holmes (Seyfried) during the rise and fall of Theranos, our sister site Deadline reports.

* WWE and USA Network have signed a new multi-year extension for NXT, which will move to Tuesday nights, beginning April 13 at 8/7c.

* FX’s Pride, a six-part documentary series chronicling the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America decade-by-decade from the 1950s onward, will debut its first three episodes on Friday, May 14 at 8 pm, followed by the final three episodes on May 21 at 8 pm.

* HBO Max released a trailer for Wahl Street, a docuseries about Mark Wahlberg’s journey as an entrepreneur, actor, producer and family man. The program premieres Thursday, April 15.

