The Flash to Introduce Bart Allen, With a Parental Twist — Get Details on Jordan Fisher's Impulsive Speedster

Big news for The Flash‘s Barry and Iris: It’s a boy!

TVLine has learned that Jordan Fisher (To All the Boys 2, Grease Live!) has been cast in the recurring guest star role of Bart Allen, “the fastest teenager on the planet”… and Barry and Iris’ future son. This marks a departure from DC comics lore, where Bart is the son of Tornado Twin Don Allen (via Meloni Thawne) and thus is WestAllen’s grandkid.

Fisher will made his debut as Bart/the speedster Impulse in the CW series’ milestone 150th episode, which by my math (and I was told there would be no math) will be the 17th episode of Season 7, which airs Episode 5 tonight at 8/7c.

“The future son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet,” reads the official character description. “Due to Bart’s penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, a stunned Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet!”

Previously, Barry and Iris back in Season 5 met their future daughter, Tornado Twin Nora aka the speedster XS (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy), who was visiting from the 31st century future.

In addition to his aforementioned roles in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Grease Live!, Fisher’s TV credits include Netflix’s Work It, Rent: Live, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Disney Channel’s Teen Beach movies.

