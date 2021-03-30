Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer: Grand Moff Tarkin Sizes Up Clone Force 99

Clone Force 99’s “unique” tactics give Grand Moff Tarkin cause for concern in the full trailer for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Hitting Disney+ on Tuesday, May 4 (aka Star Wars Day) with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7, Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch — who were first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars — as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. The members of Bad Batch, a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

After raising Tarkin’s CG-animated eyebrow, Clone Force 99 members Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair (all voiced by animated Star Wars series vet Dee Bradley Baker) each get briefly introduced in the trailer, which also allows a glimpse of mercenary Fennec Shand (voiced by The Mandalorian‘s Ming-Na Wen).

Bad Batch exec producers include Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), supervising director Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and head writer Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS), with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) as producer.