Rick and Morty Returning for Season 5 in June on Adult Swim — Watch Trailer

Adult Swim has finally set a date for Rick and Morty‘s next intergalactic shenanigan. The animated comedy will return for its fifth season on Sunday, June 20 at 11/10c, TVLine has learned.

To sweeten this news, Adult Swim has also released the first trailer for Season 5, teasing some of the duo’s upcoming adventures. We see a “strange, horny ocean man” on the family’s lawn, Rick and Morty in full Blade mode, and the apparent return of Mr. Poopybutthole, among other oddities — all of which you can watch below:

The network is even officially declaring June 20 to be Rick and Morty Day, an “out-of-this-world celebration with sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital and social.”

Rick and Morty‘s voice cast includes Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), Sarah Chalke (Firefly Lane), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live) and Spencer Grammer (Greek).

The animated comedy is created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland, both of whom are also executive producers.

Rick and Morty was renewed in May 2018 for a staggering 70 episodes, 10 of which aired as Season 4 in 2019 and 2020. The fourth season ended with Rick discovering that — spoiler alert! — he purposely mixed up the labels while cloning Beth so that he’d never know which version of her was real. TVLine readers appear to have given the Season 4 finale their collective seal of approval, with 66 percent determining that it deserved a grade of “A.”

Your thoughts on that first Season 5 trailer? Hopes for the next run of episodes in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.