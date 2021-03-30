Powerpuff Girls: Donald Faison Joins CW Pilot as Professor Drake Utonium

The CW‘s live-action Powerpuff Girls update has added one professor, and subtracted two words from its title.

Now known simply as Powerpuff, the prospective series has cast onetime Scrubs doc Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, TVLine has learned. Powerpuff Girls: What We Know About The CW's Live-Action Pilot So Far

“Quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic, Professor Drake is a scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab,” reads the official character breakdown. “Staring down a midlife crisis, he is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters.”

Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff will catch up with Blossom (played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Descendants‘ Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Broadway actress Yana Perrault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes but now are disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?