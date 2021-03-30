New Amsterdam Video: Max Is Startled by Helen and Cassian's Relationship

RELATED STORIES New Amsterdam Season 3: Ryan Eggold Says It's 'Time to Address' Max and Helen

New Amsterdam Season 3: Ryan Eggold Says It's 'Time to Address' Max and Helen New Amsterdam Scoop on Bloom/Reynolds

Max is about to learn a valuable lesson on New Amsterdam: Always knock before entering.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 10/9c), the doc marches into Dr. Helen Sharpe’s office with an idea to solve the hospital’s latest crisis, only to discover his colleague locked at the lips with Dr. Cassian Shin (played by Daniel Dae Kim). The unexpected visual throws Max off his game as he stares wide-eyed and stammers before abruptly exiting the room, his plan forgotten.

“Seeing her moving on with Cassian from a potential something with Max … and being happy and smiling and going on dates and all this stuff, I think it certainly brings up questions of, ‘How do I feel about this person? And maybe I should answer that sooner than later and figure that out,'” star Ryan Eggold told TVLine ahead of Season 3’s premiere.

But with the effects of the pandemic still weighing heavily on the hospital, Max’s mind isn’t on romance at the moment. Plus, “I think if Max ever does have the room, mentally, to entertain any kind of love life, it’s going to look a lot different than it would’ve looked last year,” showrunner David Schulner said. “Nothing is the same. No one’s in the same spot they were last year. I mean, he was on a road with Sharpe. There’s no doubt about it. He had feelings last year that he could not articulate, and that all got upended this year.”

However, EP/director Peter Horton assured TVLine that Max/Helen “will be a dynamic that you’ll get to see play out throughout the whole season. It’s been upended, it’s been changed, but it hasn’t gone away.” And the question of whether the pair will confront their feelings for one another “will definitely be braided through the season and will have a definite impact.”

Press PLAY below to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your hopes for “Sharpwin”!