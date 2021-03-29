TVLine Items: Y&R Recasts Faith, Elmo's Talk Show Renewed and More

The Young and the Restless is keeping the Faith — she’s just going to look a bit different.

Reylynn Caster, whose previous TV credits include American Housewife and the WWE’s The Big Show Show, will make her Y&R debut as Nick and Sharon’s daughter starting Monday, April 12, our sister site Deadline reports. She thus succeeds Alyvia Alyn Lind (sister of Natalie Alyn Lind and Emily Alyn Lind), who has played the role since 2013 but now is moving on to a series-regular role on Syfy’s Chucky series.

* HBO Max has renewed the preschool variety series The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo for Season 2, to premiere this fall.

* Special Season 2 — premiering Thursday, May 20 on Netflix — will welcome guest stars including Max Jenkins (Dead to Me) as Ryan’s love interest, a former back-up dancer/current dance instructor; Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) as a man who starts a relationship with Kim; Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) as the ringleader of a group of friends who embrace Karen while she’s on a trip; and Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) as Phil’s new girlfriend.

* TNT will re-air the first episode of The CW’s Kung Fu on Sunday, April 11 at 10/9c, while The CW will in turn encore TBS’ Wipeout revival premiere on Friday, April 2 at 8/7c.

* NBC’s Small Fortune, a team competition game show based on a UK format and hosted by Lil Rel Howery, will premiere Monday, May 31 at 10 pm.

* Apple TV+ will debut the David Attenborough-narrated documentary The Year Earth Changed — which chronicles how the COVID lockdown impacted the environment — on Friday, April 16. The second seasons of docuseries Tiny World and Earth At Night in Color will also premiere that day; watch a trailer for The Year Earth Changed below:

