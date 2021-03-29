TV Ratings: Zoey's Playlist Slips With Return to Sundays, NCIS: LA Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist resumed Season 2, in its new/old Sunday time slot, with just 1.1 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, down sharply from its Tuesday averages (2.5 mil/0.5) to mark series lows. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Bookending the musical dramedy, Ellen’s Game of Games (1.6 mil/0.3) and Good Girls (1.3 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, though the latter dipped to a new audience low.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Leading out of a smidgen of March Madness spillover, 60 Minutes (8.3 mil/0.9) led Sunday in both measures. Back from multi-week breaks, The Equalizer (6.5 mil/0.7) was steady in the demo, NCIS: LA (6.2 mil/0.6) was up and New Orleans (4.7 mil/0.5) was down.

ABC | AFV (5.4 mil/0.6), American Idol (6 mil/0.8) and The Rookie (3.8 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo, while the latter returned to its third-largest audience of Season 3.

THE CW | Batwoman (440K/0.1) and Charmed (339K/0.1) were steady in the demo, though the latter dropped to a new audience low.

FOX | Cherries Wild (560K/0.1) and Bless the Harts (514K/0.2) were down sharply, while The Simpsons (1.1 mil/0.4), Bob’s Burgers (1 mil/0.4) and Family Guy (1.2 mil/0.4) were steady.

