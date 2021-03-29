Fox Orders to Series Lee Daniels Soap Our Kind of People, Set in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard

RELATED STORIES Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on Star TV-Movie and More

Fox has booked a trip to Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, by way of a series order for Our Kind of People, a primetime sudser executive-produced by Empire‘s Lee Daniels.

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s acclaimed nonfiction book of a similar name and written by Karin Gist (Star), Our Kind of People takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs, a “historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years.” The soap follows strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women, Angela, though, soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

“Our Kind of People is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement – all daringly told by a team we’ve been eager to get back in business with,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “There are no better storytellers than Karin Gist and Lee Daniels to bring Lawrence Otis Graham’s seminal work to life.”

Gist and Daniels will exec-produce alongside Marc Velez; Pam Williams and Claire Brown; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell; and Montrel McKay.