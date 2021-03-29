All American Spinoff Adds Legacies' Peyton Alex Smith, 5 Others to Cast

He may no longer be enrolled at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, but Peyton Alex Smith is staying put at The CW, joining the cast of the upcoming All American spinoff All American: Homecoming, our sister site Deadline reports.

As previously reported, All American: Homecoming follows Simone (played by Geffri Maya) as she pursues her tennis dreams at Bringston University, a prestigious History Black College.

Smith now joins the cast as Damon Sims, a nationally ranked baseball player. His backstory is somewhat similar to that of Spencer James, as he moved from the south side of Chicago to a more affluent part of the city after his Little League team became mired in scandal. He faces incredible pressure from his mother, who also serves as his manager.

Other additions include Cory Hardrict (The Oath) as Coach Marcus Turner, whose own dreams of playing professional baseball were dashed by a serious injury; Kelly Jenrette (Grandfathered) as Amara Patterson, a journalism professor and activist who also happens to be Simone’s aunt; Sylvester Powell (Five Points) as Jessie Raymond, Jr., a baseball player who always feels like he’s in Damon’s shadow, which puts a strain on their friendship; Netta Walker (Chicago Fire) as Keisha McCalla, the daughter of a Bringston University administrator who would much rather be studying dance than medicine; and Camille Hyde (Katy Keane) as Thea Mays, a tennis star with mean girl tendencies who instantly clashes with Simone.

The spinoff, which will air as a backdoor pilot during All American‘s current season, is written by showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and will be directed by Michael Schultz.

Your thoughts on All American: Homecoming‘s latest additions? Drop ’em in a comment below.