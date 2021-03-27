Comic-Con Announces Thanksgiving Weekend (?!) Dates for In-Person Event

An in-person San Diego Comic-Con gathering is officially in the cards for 2021 — only this year, you’ll have to forego your Turkey Day festivities to attend.

Returning to the San Diego Convention Center, the smaller, three-day affair will take place Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28… aka Thanksgiving weekend. Comic-Con Flashback: 30 Classic TVLine Portraits

After scrapping the usual in-person fan mega-gatherings for last summer as well as Summer 2021, due to the pandemic, Comic-Con organizers hope that by fall, “conditions will permit larger public gatherings.”

The group said back on March 1 that this summer, as last, there would be a free online Comic-Con@Home streaming event, though it is not 100-percent clear if that is still the plan; there was zero mention in the latest announcement.

“While we have been able to pivot from in-person gatherings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization as it has with many small businesses, necessitating reduced work schedules and reduction in pay for employees, among other issues,” Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer said in a release on Saturday. “Hopefully this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022.”

Earlier this month, Comic-Con officially pulled the plug on its rather optimistic, penciled-in July dates, saying, “While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con.”

San Diego Comic-Con was cancelled last year as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak. It marked the first time in SDCC’s 50-year history that the event did not take place.

Details regarding 2021 badges, capacity and related information are forthcoming.