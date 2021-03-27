TV Ratings: Shark Tank, Blue Bloods Lead Friday; Magnum Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Magnum P.I. drew 5.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, ticking down in both measures to mark series lows. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Bookending Magnum, MacGyver (4.2 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (6.2 mil/0.5) held steady in the demo, with the latter copping Friday’s largest audience.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Blacklist (3.2 mil/0.3) dipped to match its series lows.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.6) drew its smallest audience in a while, while steady and topping Friday in the demo.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.03 mil/0.5) dipped.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (750K/0.1) was steady.

