Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Nathan Fillion Will Voice Wonder Man, Jon Hamm Cast as Iron Man in Hulu Animated Series

The voice cast for Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Hulu‘s upcoming adult animated series, got a bit more super on Saturday with the reveal of several more actors/characters.

In the series premiering Thursday, May 21, the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (voiced by Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader (while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life), the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

On Saturday at WonderCon (watch full panel Q&A below), it was announced that Jon Hamm (Mad Men) will voice Iron Man, while Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) has been cast as Wonder Man. Additionally, Whoopi Goldberg (The Stand) will voice Poundcakes, and Bill Hader (Barry) is playing both Angar the Screamer and The Leader

In addition to Oswalt (who co-created the TV series with Jordan Blum), the regular voice cast includes Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) as M.O.D.O.K.’s wife, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as M.O.D.O.K.’s 12-year-old son and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as M.O.D.O.K.’s 17-year-old daughter. Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) provides the voice of a brilliant mad scientist at A.I.M./M.O.D.O.K.’s work rival, with Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Jon Daly (Big Mouth) and Sam Richardson (Veep) rounding out the ensemble.