A Court of Thorns and Roses Fantasy Adaptation in the Works at Hulu, From Ronald D. Moore and Sarah J. Maas

The fantasy world of the New York Times bestseller A Court of Thorns and Roses is officially coming alive at Hulu.

The novel, the first in a series by Sarah J. Maas, follows the journey of Feyre Archeron after she is captured and brought into the faerie lands of Prythian for murdering a faerie. Per the book’s official description (spoiler warning?): “Feyre discovers that her captor is not an animal, but Tamlin — one of the lethal, immortal faeries who once ruled their world. As she dwells on his estate, her feelings for Tamlin transform from icy hostility into a fiery passion that burns through every lie and warning she’s been told about the beautiful, dangerous world of the Fae. But an ancient, wicked shadow over the faerie lands is growing, and Feyre must find a way to stop it… or doom Tamlin — and his world — forever.”

The series, which will blend romance, adventure and political intrigue, will be adapted by Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica) and Maas herself, who made the announcement via Instagram Friday, writing: “So, it’s official: Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu! I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!”

The series should have plenty of content to pull from: Four more novels followed the original tale, including A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight and A Court of Silver Flames.

Have you read A Court of Thorns and Roses? Excited to see the story play out on screen? Let us know your thoughts in the Comments!