Last Man Standing: [Spoiler] Returning for Tim Allen-Penned Series Finale

Last Man Standing is poised to welcome back one of Mike and Vanessa's daughters for the series finale.

Documenting the Fox comedy’s final days in production, series star Amanda Fuller revealed on Instagram that former series regular Kaitlyn Dever — aka Eve — will appear in the very last episode, which is currently in production. The swan song, titled “Keep On Truckin’,” was written by none other than Tim Allen.

The video, soundtracked to R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine),” features footage from the very last virtual table read, which includes Fuller and Dever alongside Allen (Mike), Nancy Travis (Vanessa), Molly McCook (Mandy No. 2), Christoph Sanders (Kyle), Jordan Masterson (Ryan), Jonathan Adams (Chuck), Hector Elizondo (Ed) and recurring guest star Jay Leno (Joe).

Travis posted a photo of the cast (minus Dever) outside Last Man‘s soundstage Thursday, with the following caption: “Finishing up nine seasons of a special show.” McCook, meanwhile, shared another group shot from the Baxters’ kitchen, captioned “Fam. Forever 🤍”

Dever, whose star rose exponentially in 2019 thanks to leading roles in the feature film Booksmart and the Netflix miniseries Unbelievable, has only made a handful of appearances since Last Man made the leap to Fox. She last showed up via a Zoom cameo in the pandemic-themed Season 9 opener.

Prior to the finale, Dever will return in the flesh for the April 8 episode, in which Eve comes home and struggles to connect with her nieces, Sarah and Evelyn.

Table read tomorrow for our last show of nine grateful seasons. Thanks to all who watch our work. pic.twitter.com/kL9OPz4fRs — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 22, 2021

Last time in my “Baxter” den. pic.twitter.com/HNEfofhV3y — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 23, 2021

The view behind my characters desk we very rarely see in shots. Every place in this set has memories and laughs for me. pic.twitter.com/p7ewsnW8wa — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 23, 2021