Eric Stonestreet to Host Dominoes-Based LEGO Masters Offshoot for Fox

Modern Family vet Eric Stonestreet and his size 12 shoes will tread very, very carefully as the host of Domino Masters, Fox’s newly announced LEGO Masters offshoot of sorts.

Produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment to debut during the 2021-22 TV season, the competition series will feature teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in “an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament.” Throughout the competition, Stonestreet, alongside the yet-to-be-announced judges, will encourage the domino aficionados, introduce incredible challenges, and put the creations to the test until one team is crowned… The Domino Masters.

But not the Domino’s Master; that was my title, in college.

“Over the past year, fans of dominoes and chain reaction games took their creativity and passion to social media platforms, with outrageous and extraordinary displays, reimagining these classic games and introducing them to a whole new audience,” Fox Entertainment’s Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, said in a statement. “Domino Masters will take this passion to a whole new level in a truly original format. And Eric is the perfect host to harness the fun and excitement, as viewers witness true artists creating some of the most innovative domino topples ever envisioned.”

Domino Masters pits a total of 16 skilled teams against each other in ambitious domino-building challenges. In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their topples. The competing pairs who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title.