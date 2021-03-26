Disney Channel Original Movie Stars Reunite for DCOM & Dessert — Watch

RELATED STORIES Miley Cyrus Pens Emotional Love Letter to Hannah Montana, 15 Years Later

If titles like Smart House, Cadet Kelly and The Cheetah Girls send a wave of Disney nostalgia down your millennial spine, you’ll want to pay attention to this.

Disney Channel has brought together some of the stars of its classic original movies — Christy Carlson Romano, Will Friedle, Ryan Merriman and Kyla Pratt — in celebration of a new, eight-week event called DCOM & Dessert.

Per Disney Channel, “DCOM & Dessert offers families an opportunity to come together and share in the legacy of Disney Channel Original Movies, a gold standard for inclusive and entertaining programming. It will also feature on-air baking segments each week, virtually hosted by Zombies 2 stars Ariel Martin and Chandler Kinney, as they offer interactive dessert recipes for kids and families to participate in and enjoy together.”

Here’s the full schedule:

MONDAY, APRIL 5

7 pm The Proud Family Movie

MONDAY, APRIL 12

7 pm The Cheetah Girls

MONDAY, APRIL 19

7 pm Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

MONDAY, APRIL 26

7 pm Kim Possible Movie: So Not the Drama

MONDAY, MAY 3

7 pm Cadet Kelly

MONDAY, MAY 10

7 pm High School Musical

MONDAY, MAY 17

7 pm Smart House

MONDAY, MAY 24

7 pm Camp Rock

What’s your favorite Disney Channel Original Movie? Hit PLAY on TVLine’s exclusive first look at new interviews with the aforementioned DCOM stars, then drop a comment with your pick(s).