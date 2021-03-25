Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days Documentary to Celebrate Legacy, Introduce New Black Muppet Family

RELATED STORIES A Million Little Things Sneak Peek: Maggie, Jamie and... a Ring?!

Sesame Street will commemorate five decades of educational children’s programming with a documentary special that will introduce a new Black family of muppets to the neighborhood, ABC announced Thursday.

The two-hour special, titled Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days, will air on the Alphabet network Monday, April 26, at 8/7c. It will include heaps of appearances by celebrities, including: W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Whoopi Goldberg (The View), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Christopher Jackson (Bull), John Legend (The Voice), Chrissy Teigen (Chrissy’s Court), Lucy Liu (Elementary) and chief medical adviser to the president Dr. Anthony Fauci, plus music’s Gloria Estefan, Questlove and Usher.

Highlighting the 50-year impact of the series, the special will continue explaining diversity and inclusion to youngsters with the introduction of Wes and Elijah Walker, a Black father/son duo who will become the center of Sesame Workshop’s new racial justice initiative called Coming Together.

“Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days reflects upon the efforts that have earned Sesame Street unparalleled respect and qualification around the globe, including addressing their responsibility to social issues that have historically been seen as taboo such as racial injustice,” reads the official announcement.

