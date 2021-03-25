Watch: President Biden Holds First Press Conference Since Taking Office

President Joe Biden will face the media Thursday, presiding over his first official press conference since his Jan. 20 inauguration. The scheduled start time is 1:15 pm/ET — scroll down to watch a livestream of the event, which will take place in the East Room of the White House.

Biden is expected to face a grilling on a number of incendiary and timely issues, including immigration (specifically the precarious situation unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border), gun control in the wake of this week’s mass shooting in a Colorado grocery store that left 10 people dead (including a police officer), and the latest on the quicker-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Regarding the last matter, POTUS will reportedly announce at the press conference that he is increasing his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days (a benchmark he cleared last week on the 59th day of his administration) to 200 million vaccinations in his first 100 days.

According to the numbers crunchers over at CNBC, If the administration can maintain the current vaccination pace, the 200-million-dose goal would be reached around April 23 (a week before Biden’s 100th day in office).

Biden will also likely talk up his recently approved $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package.

Press PLAY above to watch Biden’s inaugural presser in real-time.