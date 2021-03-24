TV Ratings: This Is Us and NCIS Rerun Lead Night; mixed-ish Eyes Low

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s This Is Us — which last week slipped to series lows — stabilized, drawing 4.9 million total viewers and a Tuesday-topping 0.8 demo rating (read recap). 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Bookending the family drama, Young Rock (2.9 mil/0.6) and Kenan (2.2 mil/0.5) were steady, while New Amsterdam (3.9 mil/0.5) ticked up.

CBS’ NCIS rerun delivered Tuesday’s largest audience, with 5.6 mil.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The Flash (1.03 mil/0.2) and the Superman & Lois winter finale (1.21 mil/0.2, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read recap) were steady in the demo, with the former ticking up to a season high in audience.

FOX | The Holmes Family Effect was steady, averaging 1.3 mil/0.3.

ABC | To Tell the Truth‘s season finale (4 mil/0.5), black-ish (2.2 mil/0.4) and The Soul of a Nation (1.4 mil/0.2) were all steady, while mixed-ish (1.8 mil/0.3) dipped to a new demo low.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

