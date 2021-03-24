Steven Yeun and Ali Wong to Star in Road Rage Dramedy Beef at Netflix

Netflix is putting Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the driver’s seat: The duo is set to lead the streamer’s freshly ordered dramedy series Beef.
Created by Lee Sung Jin (2 Broke Girls, Tuca & Bertie), Beef will star Yeun (The Walking Dead) and Wong (American Housewife) as two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. The project was only just pitched earlier this month, ultimately landing at Netflix in a competitive situation that also involved Amazon, Apple TV+ and FX, per Deadline.
Yeun and Wong will also exec-produce the series, which will span 10 episodes.
Earlier this month, newly minted Oscar nominee Yeun made history, becoming the first Asian-American performer to earn a nod in the Oscars’ Lead Actor category (for his work in Minari). Beef will mark his first live-action series-regular TV role since The Walking Dead, from which he was brutally killed off at the start of Season 7 in 2016.
Since then, he’s lent his voice to shows including Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and the upcoming Invincible, while Wong’s other TV credits include Big Mouth and Love, Victor. The pair also previously worked together on Tuca & Bertie, with Wong voicing the song thrush Bertie and Yeun playing her boyfriend, Speckle.
