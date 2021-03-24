Miley Cyrus Pens Emotional Love Letter to Hannah Montana, 15 Years Later

RELATED STORIES Zombies 3: Disney Channel Confirms 'Final Installment' in Musical Trilogy

Zombies 3: Disney Channel Confirms 'Final Installment' in Musical Trilogy Descendants Cast Returns for Animated Royal Wedding Special — Watch Teaser

Miley Cyrus still has love for Hannah Montana.

The former Disney Channel star posted a hand-written note to her iconic character on Wednesday, the 15th anniversary of the show’s premiere, looking back on the memories and friendships she gained shooting the series that made her a household name.

“Hi Hannah — It’s been a while,” Cyrus’ letter begins. “Fifteen years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke-pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled ‘HM’ over the heart. I didn’t know then… that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine, but in millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego,’ in reality, there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands.”

Cyrus recalls the pain of losing her grandfather while filming Season 1, and the pride he said he felt when he saw the show’s first commercial air during the premiere of High School Musical in 2006. She also looks back on the friendships she formed with co-stars Emily Osment, Mitchell Musso and Jason Earles.

“I experienced falling in love for the first time in those years,” she adds. “Embarrassingly started my period in a pair of white capris of curse on the day a ‘cute guy’ was cast and asked to have lunch with me. Instead, I spent it in the bathroom with my mom sobbing and scrambling to find a pair of fresh denim.”

“You have all my love and [utmost] gratitude,” she concludes. “Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end. … I love you Hannah Montana. Forever, Miley.”

This is certainly a far cry from the social media post Cyrus shared for the show’s 10th anniversary five years ago, at which point she claimed Hannah was “chopped up” and “buried” in her backyard. (That Instagram post has since been taken down.)

Read Cyrus’ full letter to her former TV persona below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Hannah Montana 15 years later.