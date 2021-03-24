TVLine Items: Glee Reunion Tribute, Raven's HGTV Pilot and More

This year’s GLAAD Media Awards will pay tribute to the legacy of Glee‘s Santana Lopez (played by the late Naya Rivera).

Fellow Glee alumni Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Jenna Ushkowitz, Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies, Becca Tobin and Alex Newell will virtually reunite at the April 8 ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of Santana coming out on the Fox series. Demi Lovato, who played Santana’s girlfriend Dani on the show, will introduce the segment.

The awards will stream on GLAAD’s YouTube page on Thursday, April 8 at 8 pm ET and on Hulu that same evening, starting at 10 pm ET.

* Raven-Symoné will headline the HGTV pilot What Not to Design (working title), based on TLC’s What Not to Wear. In the program, Raven and her team of experts (designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham) lead interventions to overhaul home design disasters.

* Alexander Siddig (Gotham, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) has joined the Apple TV+ drama Shantaram, playing Khader Khan, the revered kingpin of Bombay’s underworld who acts as a surrogate father to Charlie Hunnam’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series has tapped British Chinese director Wayne Che Yip to helm four episodes, continuing the work of Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona, who directed the first two episodes.

* Season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy Trying, starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall, will premiere Friday, May 14, with new episodes debuting weekly. What’s more, Apple has renewed the British comedy for a third season.

