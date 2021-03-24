Disney+ to Hike Subscription Fees This Week — Is It Still Worth It?

RELATED STORIES Falcon and the Winter Soldier Boss Breaks Down That Captain America Twist and Avenger's Cameo

Disney+‘s price is about to become slightly less family-friendly: The streamer is hiking its subscription fee one dollar per month, from $6.99 to $7.99, our sister site Variety reports. The price change will go into effect this Friday, March 26.

The annual fee option for Disney+ will also increase from $69.99 to $79.99, and the bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+ will go up from $12.99 per month to $13.99. This marks the first price increase for Disney+ users in the U.S. since the service debuted in November 2019.

Despite massive competition from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, Disney+ has come out guns blazing in the streaming wars, thanks to buzzy original shows like Star Wars offshoot The Mandalorian and Marvel series WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. (Falcon, which debuted last Friday, earned the streamer’s most-watched premiere yet.) Earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that the service had more than 100 million subscribers after just 16 months of operation.

Disney+’s original $6.99 per month price point, though, was certainly a selling point for the service, compared to the higher fees charged by Netflix and HBO Max. It does have an ambitious slate of original series planned for the rest of the year, including Marvel’s Loki (June 11), along with blockbusters like Black Widow and Cruella hitting the service the same day as theaters — albeit with a $30 “Premier Access” upcharge.

Is it worth that extra dollar a month, though? Vote in our poll, and hit the comments below to share your thoughts on the news.