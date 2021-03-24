David Duchovny to Lead Showtime's Series Adaptation of His Latest Novel

RELATED STORIES Let the Right One In: Demián Bichir to Front Showtime's Vampire Drama Pilot

Less than two months after David Duchovny‘s novel Truly Like Lightning was released, the actor is planning a series adaptation of the book, with himself in the leading role.

Per our sister site Deadline, the adaptation is in the works at Showtime — the onetime home of Duchovny’s Emmy-winning Californication — with Duchovny also attached to write the script alongside Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz (The Peanut Butter Falcon).

Released in February, Truly Like Lightning follows Bronson Powers (to be played by Duchovny), a former Hollywood stuntman and converted Mormon who has been living in the desert outside Joshua Tree with his three wives and 10 children for the last 20 years. When an ambitious real estate developer named Maya stumbles upon their land, hoping to make a profit, “she crafts a wager with the family that sets in motion a deadly chain of events,” per the book’s official synopsis.

The potential series is currently in the development stage with a script order. Should it be picked up to pilot, Nilson and Schwartz will also direct. They’ll serve as executive producers with Duchovny, as well.

“I’m so excited to be heading back home to Showtime with the uniquely talented team of Schwartz and Nilson,” Duchovny told Deadline. “It’s a collaboration I can’t wait to begin.”

Truly Like Lightning is Duchovny’s fourth novel, after Miss Subways (2018), Bucky F*cking Dent (2016) and Holy Cow (2015). On the acting side, he’s followed up Californication with credits such as NBC’s Aquarius and Fox’s revival of The X-Files, where he once again played Fox Mulder.