The Nevers: Powers of the 'Touched' Are on Full Display in Trailer for HBO Series — Get Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Matthew McConaughey to Star in HBO's A Time to Kill Sequel Series

Matthew McConaughey to Star in HBO's A Time to Kill Sequel Series The Time Traveler's Wife: Rose Leslie, Theo James to Headline HBO Series

The special abilities possessed by the “Touched” are on in full display — and in danger of being exploited — in the full trailer for HBO’s The Nevers.

Created by Joss Whedon and set to premiere Sunday, April 11 at 9/8c (as well as stream on HBO Max), the series is set in the last years of Victoria’s reign, as London is beset by the “Touched”: people, mostly women, who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities — some charming, some very disturbing.

Among the Touched are Amalia True (played by Outlander‘s Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Red Rock‘s Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. “They are the champions of this new underclass,” reads the synopsis, “making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

The first six episodes of Season 1 begin airing/streaming April 11; the second six (currently in pre-production) will arrive at a later date.

The Nevers‘ cast also includes Olivia Williams (Dollhouse), James Norton (Grantchester), Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons), Rochelle Neil (TV’s Das Boot), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Amy Manson (Once Upon a Time), Pip Torrens (The Crown), Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story), Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds), Elizabeth Berrington (Sanditon), Kiran Sawar (Pure), Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith (Babylon), Nick Frost (Into the Badlands) and Ben Chaplin (The Letter for the King).

Whedon — who stepped away from the day-to-day of the project back in November, saying he was “genuinely exhausted” — executive-produced the series with Philippa Goslett (who took over as showrunner), Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie and Jane Espenson.