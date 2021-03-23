TVLine Items: Man Who Fell to Earth Castings, AMLT Finds Dad and More

Naomie Harris will make contact with The Man Who Fell to Earth, starring opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in the forthcoming Showtime drama, it was announced on Tuesday.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name (and the 1976 film that starred David Bowie), the series will follow a new alien character (played by Ejiofor) “who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future,” per the official synopsis. Harris, who recently starred in the HBO limited series The Third Day, will play Justin Falls, “a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.”

Additionally, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) has been cast as Spencer Clay, a CIA agent whose obsession with the alien’s true identity drives him to the edge of madness, our sister site Deadline reports.

* A Million Little Things has tapped legendary stand-up comic Paul Rodriguez (The Original Latin Kings of Comedy) to play Gary’s father, Javier Mendez, EW.com reports.

* Judge Jerry, in which “the honorable and iconic Judge Jerry Springer” presides over outrageous court cases, has been renewed for a third syndicated season.

* David Thewlis (Wonder Woman) will star opposite Olivia Colman in HBO’s limited series Landscapers, about a seemingly ordinary couple that becomes the focus of an extraordinary murder investigation when two bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham, England.

* Hulu has given a series order to Koala Man, an animated family comedy where the patriarch moonlights as an Australian suburban superhero with no powers (but a burning passion to snuff out petty crime and bring order to the community).

* Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out will return with new episodes on Tuesday, April 6 at 8/7c on VH1. Watch a promo:

