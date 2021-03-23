Supergirl Battles Lex Luthor in Action-Packed Final Season Trailer: 'Win or Lose, Everything Will Be Different'

Lex Luthor better get ready, because Kara Danvers is coming for him and his hairless head in Supergirl‘s sixth and final season, as shown in an official trailer — mostly made of footage from the premiere — teasing an epic showdown with the billionaire supervillain.

The final season premiere, titled “Rebirth” and set to air Tuesday, March 30 at 9/8c, picks up where we left off in the Season 5 finale. With Brainiac (Jesse Rath) near death after attempting to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team will swoop in to hopefully save him as well as face off against Gamenmae (Cara Buono).

Once Leviathan is defeated, Supergirl will turn her attention to Lex, who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world into following him, no matter what despicable act he commits. Lena (Katie McGrath), knowing how dangerous her brother now is, “enlists the entire team — Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Brainiac — to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself,” warns the episode’s official description.

The show’s final run will include, among other things, two flashback episodes that revisit the early years of Cat Grant’s career (newcomer Eliza Helm is set to portray a young Cat, who went by the name of “CJ” before becoming the mega media mogul that we know and love). Cast member Chyler Leigh will helm the second of the back-to-back installments, titled “Prom Night” and “Prom Again!” respectively.

On the casting front, meanwhile, Jason Behr (Roswell) will recur as a famous Kryptonian who helps Kara when she faces circumstances beyond her control.

Watch the trailer below and hit us up in the comments with your thoughts!

