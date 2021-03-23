Netflix's The Circle, Too Hot to Handle Set Return Dates, Multi-Week Rollouts

RELATED STORIES Netflix's The Circle Is a Little Creepy, Very Weird... and Hugely Addictive

Both Netflix’s The Circle and Too Hot to Handle will unspool their sophomore seasons over multiple weeks, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Circle adopted a very similar scheduling approach with its freshman run, which dropped four episodes each week, over three weeks, while the staggered rollout plan will be brand-new to Too Hot to Handle.

Season 2 of The Circle, premiering Wednesday, April 14, promises to be “bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown in all 13 episodes.” A cast of eight new contestants will enter The Circle, where they “flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other” on a unique social media platform, all with an eye on a $100,000 prize.

The Circle‘s rollout looks like this:

April 14: Episodes 1-4

April 21: Episodes 5-8

April 28: Episodes 9-12

May 5: Season finale

Too Hot to Handle — in which the denizens of a sexy vacation destination can flirt but (theoretically) not touch — will also release several episodes every Wednesday, starting sometime in June. (Season 1 dropped all eight episodes at once, followed weeks later by a reunion special.)

“The world’s hottest no-dating dating show is back with 10 sexy new singles,” reads the press release.”Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives.”

Which of Netflix’s reality shows are you most excited to have back?