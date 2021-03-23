A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 2 Gets Premiere Date and Teaser

RELATED STORIES A Black Lady Sketch Show Is Great — Here Are 7 Sketches That Prove It

The Black Lady Sketch Show will go on — starting Friday, April 23 at 11/10c, when HBO premieres Season 2 of the acclaimed comedy series.

The six-episode season will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Nominated last year for three Primetime Emmys (including for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and guest actress Angela Bassett), the narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

New for Season 2 are featured players Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend, while returning core cast members include series creator/writer Robin Thede and writer Ashley Nicole Black, plus Gabrielle Dennis. (Quinta Brunson will not appear this season as a result of a scheduling conflict caused by COVID shutdowns.)

The celebrity guest stars on tap for Season 2 include executive producer Issa Rae (Insecure), Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Mexican-American singer/songwriter Miguel, Disney Channel vet Skai Jackson, Laz Alonso (The Boys), R&B singer Omarion, Kim Wayans, Ayesha Curry, Lance Gross (House of Payne), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) and others.

Watch a brief teaser below:

In addition to Thede and Black, the Season 2 writing staff includes head writer Lauren Ashley Smith, Holly Walker, Akilah Green, Rae Sanni, Kindsey Young, Shenovia Large and Kristin Layne Tucker, while Lacey Duke and Brittany Scott Smith directed.