TVLine Items: Insecure Vet's Spy Gig, The Witcher Season 2 Casting and More

Insecure alum Y’lan Noel is entering the spy game: The actor will star in the FX drama pilot The Spook Who Sat by the Door, from executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire) and writer/showrunner Leigh Dana Jackson (Raising Dion), per The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the novel by Sam Greenlee, the 1960s-set project follows Dan Freeman (Noel), the first Black operative in the CIA. He is a patriot, a Vietnam veteran and, secretly, a revolutionary. In the book, which is based in part on Greenlee’s experience at the United States Information Agency, Freeman goes through high-level combat and espionage training, after which he is assigned to the “reprographics” (photocopying) department and is positioned by the door so visitors can see that there is a Black employee.

Noel recently co-starred on Insecure as Issa’s friend-with-benefits Daniel King.

* The Witcher has added the following actors to its Season 2 cast, per Netflix: Graham McTavish (Outlander) as Dijkstra, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World) as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (The OA) as Fenn, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey) as Ba’lian, Simon Callow (Outlander) as Codringher and Chris Fulton (Clique) as Rience.

* Jane Lynch (Glee) will star in the ABC comedy pilot Bucktown as the mother of Shannon Woodward’s character, our sister site Variety reports.

* Elizabeth Lail (YOU) has joined HBO Max’s upcoming Gossip Girl reboot in an undisclosed role, per Deadline.

* Ana Villafañe (New Amsterdam) will guest-star on the upcoming final season of Younger, playing music manager KT, who brings a star client to the Inkburg tattoo parlor run by Josh, Deadline reports.

* Retro TV will air the very first, 58-year-old episode of the daytime drama The Doctors on Thursday, April 22 at noon and 7:30 pm ET, and stream it that day at MyRetroTV.com at 4 pm ET.

