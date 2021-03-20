The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of March 21

Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez in 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' (Courtesy of Disney+)

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 19 premieres (including Disney+’s Mighty Ducks revival, Demi Lovato’s Dancing With the Devil and NatGeo’s Aretha Franklin bioseries), 17 finales (including the very last Superstore), and myriad films and specials (including the 700th episode of The Simpsons and the NAACP Image Awards).

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

8 pm American Gods Season 3 finale (Starz)

8 pm The Simpsons Episode No. 700 (Fox)

9 pm Genius: Aretha premiere (NatGeo; two episodes per night, through Wednesday)

9 pm The Gloaming series premiere (Starz)

9 pm Q: Into the Storm docuseries premiere (HBO)

9 pm Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Season 1 finale (CNN)

10 pm Lincoln: Divided We Stand docuseries finale (CNN)

10 pm Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Season 12 finale (ABC)

MONDAY, MARCH 22

8 pm American Idol time slot premiere (ABC; now airing Sundays and Mondays)

8 pm Hoarders Season 12 premiere (A&E)

9 pm Beartown Season 1 finale (HBO)

10 pm Breeders Season 2 premiere (FX; two episodes)

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

12 pm Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil docuseries premiere (YouTube)

8 pm Holmes Family Effect Season 1 finale (Fox; two episodes)

8 pm To Tell the Truth Season 6 finale (ABC)

9 pm Superman & Lois spring finale (The CW)

11 pm Boiling Point Season 1 finale (BET)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

9 pm The Day Sports Stood Still documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm Genius: Aretha finale (NatGeo)

11 pm Disrupt & Dismantle Season 1 finale (BET)

12 am Baroness Von Sketch Show series finale (IFC)

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

3 am Baketopia series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise docuseries premiere (Peacock)

3 am The Runaway Bunny film premiere (HBO Max)

8 pm People Presents: Harry & Meghan’s American Dream special (The CW)

8 pm Superstore series finale (NBC; two episodes)

9 pm Call Me Kat Season 1 finale (Fox)

10 pm Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 finale (USA Network)

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

3 am Godzilla vs. Kong film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Into the Dark Season 2 finale (Hulu)

3 am Inside Pixar Season 1 finale (Disney+; last four episodes)

3 am Invincible series premiere (Amazon Prime; first three episodes)

3 am The Irregulars series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Nailed It! Season 5 (aka Double Trouble) premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Solar Opposites Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

12:30 pm Baby Shark’s Big Show! series premiere (Nickelodeon)

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

8 pm 52nd NAACP Image Awards (BET, CBS)

8 pm Tina documentary premiere (HBO)

8 pm World Figure Skating Championship (NBC)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live returns, with host Maya Rudolph (NBC)

