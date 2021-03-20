The Talk Extends Hiatus Again as Behind-the-Scenes Crisis Intensifies

RELATED STORIES Ratings: CBS' March Madness Coverage Tops Friday, SmackDown Slips

The Talk‘s rapidly expanding hiatus is veering into indefinite territory.

Although unconfirmed by CBS, TVLine has confirmed that the daytime chatfest’s crisis-fueled break — which was scheduled to end on Tuesday, March 23 — has now been extended for a third time, until at least Monday, March 29.

The Talk‘s initial two-day break was lengthened to six days last week as the controversy triggered by the co-hosts’ conversation in the March 10 broadcast intensified. While the hosting panel talked about British TV personality Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle, Sharon Osbourne defended Morgan and then worried aloud that she would be branded a racist for doing so. She grew louder — and frequently spoke over Sheryl Underwood, who is Black — as the segment went on. Later, social media users criticized Osbourne’s behavior.

Osbourne apologized via social media on Friday, March 12, tweeting that she felt “panicked” and “blindsided” that people might think she was racist, so she “got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.” She added: “I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community. To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry.”

Then, on Tuesday, journalist Yashar Ali posted an article in which several sources — including former Talk co-host Leah Remini — stated that Osbourne contributed to making The Talk a toxic workplace, frequently using Asian slurs to refer to former co-host Julie Chen and lesbian slurs to refer to former co-host Sara Gilbert.

Former Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete also alleged that Osborne had called her too “ghetto” to be on the show and responsible for her eventual ousting, claims Osbourne has denied. “Never in my life did I utter the words that Holly was ‘too ghetto’ to be on The Talk, as well as not having her fired,” Osbourne tweeted.

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions,” the network said in a statement last week. “We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary.”