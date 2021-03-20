Falcon and the Winter Soldier Boss: Sharon Carter Has 'Evolved, Her Energy Is So Different' in Disney+ Series

RELATED STORIES Falcon and the Winter Soldier Boss Breaks Down That Captain America Twist and Avenger's Cameo

You’re going to see a very different Sharon Carter, played by MCU vet Emily VanCamp, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Disney+ series will showcase a new side of the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who, after going on the run for helping Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War, losing her aunt Peggy Carter, and returning five years after being Blipped, has undergone a personal evolution.

“She is flipped,” Malcolm Spellman, who wrote and executive-produced all six episodes, teases. “If the fans watch Civil War, they can fill in the blanks on what Sharon probably had to deal with. And so, when we meet Sharon, she has definitely evolved. She has definitely grown up. I think fans are gonna love her, just her energy is so different now.”

The series, which premiered on March 19, will eventually see Carter work with Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to take on a new threat, which was alluded to in the first episode with the rise of a violent extremist group known as the Flag-Smashers. It’s still unclear what exactly leads to this ragtag team-up, but we do know that their journey will include a few familiar nods along the way.

“What’s wonderful about Marvel and the MCU is each series is very much its own unique animal, so ours is very different from WandaVision,” says director Kari Skogland. “Obviously, one of Marvel’s trademarks are the Easter eggs. What will be interesting to see is if everybody catches them.”

