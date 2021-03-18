TVLine Items: HTGAWM Vet Joins Zoey's, Brittany Murphy Doc and More

The love triangle on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist just got even more complicated: Katie Findlay (How to Get Away With Murder) will recur on the NBC musical dramedy as a new love interest for Max, EW.com reports.

Findlay’s Rose went to summer camp with Max, who had a big crush on her, but nothing ever transpired between the two of them. When New York-based art curator Rose reconnects with Max while in San Francisco for a few months, “they will explore old feelings for each other,” showrunner Austin Winsberg tells EW.

Findlay makes her debut in the midseason premiere, airing on the show’s new night: Sunday, March 28 at 9/8c.

* HBO Max has ordered a two-part documentary about Brittany Murphy, featuring new interviews with those closest to the late actress and new archival footage.

* The Chi Season 4 will premiere Sunday, May 23 at 9 pm on Showtime, followed by the third season of Black Monday at 10 pm and the new comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors at 10:30 pm.

* In honor of The Office‘s 16th anniversary, Peacock is making all nine seasons of the original series available for free for one week only, starting today, March 18.

* Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is the New Black) will star opposite Bill Pullman in The Sinner Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports. Her character, Percy Muldoon, is described as “a tough and charismatic young woman born into a prominent fishing family” whose “even-keeled demeanor is forever altered by a horrific tragedy that throws her life off course.”

* Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo, a new series in which the Tidying Up star demonstrates “how the fundamentals of her method can affect our businesses, relationships and communities,” will premiere this summer on Netflix. Additionally, the streamer has renewed Get Organized With The Home Edit and Dream Home Makeover for Seasons 2 and 3, respectively.

* Freeform has released a trailer for Cruel Summer, its new psychological mystery premiering with a two-hour event on Tuesday, April 20 at 9 pm:

