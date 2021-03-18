Wheel of Fortune Player Donates $145,000 in Winnings to Charity

RELATED STORIES Is Katie Couric a Worthy Contender for Jeopardy Gig?

Scott Kolbrenner of Encino, Calif., a contestant on Thursday night’s Wheel of Fortune, donated his $145,000 in winnings to be split between two charities.

Kolbrenner had amassed approximately $45,000 in cash and prizes during the regular rounds of play, before correctly guessing the bonus puzzle (watch video below) and collecting what turned out to be the $100,000 Grand Prize. In turn, he pledged $72,500 each to Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“While I hoped I would do OK on the show, I never thought that anything like this could happen,” Kolbrenner said, reacting to his win. “I got lucky that day and knew right away that I wanted to share my good fortune. So, I decided to contribute all of my winnings to Uplift Family Services and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, whose services support thousands of families. The fun and memories from the day will stay with me forever, but the urgent need in our community cannot wait.”

Kolbrenner has worked with Uplift Family Services, one of the most comprehensive behavioral health treatment providers in California, for the last 20 years and currently volunteers his time and serves as a member of the Board of Directors. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, meanwhile, sources and acquires food and other products to distribute to those experiencing food insecurity.

Originally from Hewlett, N.Y., Kolbrenner has been watching Wheel of Fortune “his whole life” and watches religiously with his wife and kids. He was selected to be a contestant after applying with a video at WheelOfFortune.com and participating in a virtual audition.