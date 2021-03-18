Thursday Night Football Moving From Fox to Amazon Prime in 2023

RELATED STORIES The Boys Spinoff Casts Sabrina and Rookie Vets as It Nears Series Order

The Boys Spinoff Casts Sabrina and Rookie Vets as It Nears Series Order Loudermilk Season 3 Finds Stateside Home on Amazon Prime

Are you ready for some… streaming?

In one of a series of multi-year, megabucks deals the NFL closed on Thursday with assorted outlets, Amazon Prime will become the league’s exclusive Thursday Night Football partner starting with the 2023 season. (Fox has had broadcast dibs on TNF since 2018; prior to that, CBS and NBC divvied up the package of games.)

With this new, 10-year pact, Amazon Prime, which since 2017 had streamed the occasional matchup, will host 15 Thursday Night Football games as well as one pre-season game in the United States.

Beginning in 2023, “Thursday Night Football will be our first-ever digital package and we are thrilled to exclusively partner with Amazon to bring our games to more fans on more platforms,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “NFL football drives passionate viewers and Amazon will enable us to continue to grow our fanbase in innovative and compelling ways.”

Prime Video also secured rights to a weekly slate of original NFL programming and expanded rights to in-game highlights for all NFL matchups. Additionally, Prime Video and the NFL will continue to collaborate on exclusive NFL content and enhanced fan viewing experiences around Thursday Night Football (details to come).

Other highlights of the assorted deals made by the NFL:

🏈 ABC will return to the Super Bowl rotation for the first time since 2006, starting with the Big Game in 2026.

🏈 CBS will remain the broadcast home of AFC games, and stream them on Paramount+. Similarly, Fox will be home base for Sunday NFC games, while NBC will continue on with Sunday Night Football (simulcasting games on Peacock).

🏈 ESPN Plus will stream one International Series game per season.

All told, sources tell the Associated Press, the NFL will take in $113 billion (with a B) over 11 seasons starting in 2023, from the assorted deals it just closed — up 80 percent from the previous comparable period.