TVLine Items: The Girlfriend Experience Returns, Brockmire 'Revival' and More

Three years after its last installment, The Girlfriend Experience is finally back: The Starz anthology drama will return for Season 3 on Sunday, May 2, it was announced Wednesday.

As seen in the newly released trailer above, the latest edition stars Julia Goldani Telles (The Affair) as neuroscience major Iris and is set in the London tech scene. “As she begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience, Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa,” per the official synopsis. “She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether, and heads down a deep path of exploration.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Hank Azaria will reprise his title role from the IFC comedy Brockmire in The Jim Brockmire Podcast, which will feature Azaria as Brockmire interviewing guests from sports and entertainment, our sister site Deadline reports. The first guest on April 7 will be former NBA star and TNT analyst Charles Barkley, with Joe Buck, Don Cheadle, Colin Cowherd, Jemele Hill and Ben Stiller lined up for future installments.

* The Man Who Fell to Earth, a new drama starring Chiwetel Ejiofor which was originally developed for Paramount+, will now premiere exclusively on Showtime in 2022.

* Mindy Kaling has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming animated series Monsters at Work, while Bonnie Hunt will reprise her Monsters, Inc. role of Ms. Flint.

* Showtime has given a series order to Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation, a drama about one man’s personal journey from stigmatized childhood to warrior king. Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) will executive-produce and direct, while Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika (The Terminal List) serve as creators/writers.

* Fox will air the two-hour wildlife documentary Malika the Lion Queen, narrated by Angela Bassett, this Easter Sunday, April 4 at 8/7c.

* HBO has released a trailer for The Last Cruise, a documentary about the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship which set sail from Yokohama, Japan in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program debuts Tuesday, March 30 at 9 pm.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?