Legends of Tomorrow Star Explains Why 'Zarlie' Kiss Was Cut From June Finale

Legends of Tomorrow’s Season 5 finale, which among other things featured a Sisqo cameo amid a bonkers fight sequence set to “Thong Song,” almost delivered a major moment for “Zarlie” ‘shippers — a goodbye kiss!

In response to a fan’s question about a Charlie/Zari kiss that was supposed to occur in last June’s season-ender, co-showrunner Keto Shimizu revealed the details of the epic moment that had been cut from the episode: Charlie, knowing that she’d never again see Zari 1.0 (who had chosen to return to the totem since she couldn’t exist in the same timeline as Behrad), decided to take a leap and kiss the departing Legend (played by Tala Ashe) farewell.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who played Charlie (and departed the series after the Season 5), confirmed that the kiss was cut because it didn’t fit the tone of the scene, which was focused on Zari 1.0’s tearful send-off.

“Team #Zarlie, know that the kiss was cut solely because it changed the needed tone of an emotional scene. Everyone wanted to keep it, but Legends is only the magical show it is because of trusting our instincts with hard decisions like this. Love you all (and Zarlie),” Richardson-Sellers explained.

EP Shimizu also weighed in via Twitter, saying, “The writers loved it when we broke the episode, when @MorganFaust and I wrote the moment, when it was shot, and when we saw it in dailies. What Maisie says is true. Leaving it out was not a decision made lightly.”

Though the scene never made it air, the Legends of Tomorrow writers room said they are hard at work trying to get it in front of fans’ eyes.

“Release the #Zarlie Scene Update: calls are being made, things are being run up flagpoles. In short: we see you, we hear you and we will keep you posted, so watch this space,” they tweeted.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns with Season 6 on Sunday, May 2 at 8/7c, where it will lead into the remainder of Batwoman‘s second season.

