Iyanla: Fix My Life Ending With Season 8 on OWN; Series Finale to Air in May

RELATED STORIES Delilah: Grade OWN's Legal Drama From Greenleaf Creator Craig Wright

Delilah: Grade OWN's Legal Drama From Greenleaf Creator Craig Wright Delilah EP Previews New OWN Drama ('Black Women Hold So Many Worlds Together'), Teases Greenleaf Spinoff

Iyanla Vanzant is getting out of the life-fixing business — at least on television. The life coach’s hit OWN series Iyanla: Fix My Life will end with its upcoming eighth season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Iyanla: Fix My Life will kick of its eighth and final season on Saturday, April 10 (9/8c), which will culminate with a two-hour series finale on Saturday, May 22.

“The time I have spent creating and working on Fix My Life has been nothing short of phenomenal,” Vanzant said in a statement. “In my heart of hearts, I believe that Fix My Life has contributed to the creation of a new genre of television programming, where people get to speak and see how to address issues that have been taboo. To have a network, a production team and a crew that could stand in and participate in the manifestation of this vision has been humbling and most rewarding. My prayer is that Fix My Life will be standard for others who have the vision and courage to bring personal healing work to the television screen.”

“The minute Iyanla stepped onto the stage of The Oprah Show, I knew she had a talent that was meant to be shared and I am glad that she created the perfect vehicle to provide OWN viewers with her healing magic,” Oprah Winfrey said. “Sunsetting the series is bittersweet. I’m very thankful for her and the work she does and look forward to what unfolds next from her gift of teaching people to be better versions of themselves.”

Adds OWN President Tina Perry, “We are grateful to Iyanla and her team for giving us this powerful show that has, for nearly the entire life of this network, been a favorite with our audience. Viewers have related to the struggles of those seeking guidance in the darkest of times and with Iyanla’s compassionate wisdom, we’ve seen the joy of overcoming pain that leads people on a path to true happiness.”

Will you miss watching Vanzant transform lives on OWN? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the show’s ending below.