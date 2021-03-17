Godfather of Harlem Is Ready to 'Fight Tooth and Nail' in Season 2 Trailer — Annabella Sciorra Among New Cast

RELATED STORIES Pennyworth Sneak Peek: Lucius Fox Sends a Steampunk Text Message to [Spoiler], Calling for Help

Epix has released a trailer for Season 2 of its period crime drama Godfather of Harlem — as well as as bevy of new cast additions.

Premiering Sunday, April 18, Season 2 finds Bumpy Johnson (played by Forest Whitaker) battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative “French Connection” aka the pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor. With a distribution syndicate that includes Black crime bosses from other major U.S. cities, Bumpy takes a cue from his friend Malcolm X’s (Nigél Thatch) message of Black economic nationalism, though he will face challenges from not only the Italians but his wife Mayme (Ilfenesh Hadera), daughter Elise (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy), rival Adam Clayton Powell (Giancarlo Esposito), prosecutor Robert Morgenthau (Justin Bartha)… and even Malcolm himself.

New to the mix for Season 2 are Annabella Sciorra (Law & Order: Criminal Intent) as Fay Bonanno, the wife of mob boss Joe Bonanno who, unlike most mafia wives, is deeply entrenched in her husband’s business; Justin Bartha (The Good Fight) as Robert Morgenthau, the incorruptible U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of New York who hopes to use Bumpy as an ally in his pursuit of taking down organized crime; Ronald Guttman (All My Children) as Jean Jehan, a ruthless Frenchman responsible for the aforementioned heroin pipeline; Gino Cafarelli as Fat Gino, one of Chin’s henchmen; Isaach De Bankolé (White Collar) as Monsieur 98, a soft spoken chemist known for producing extremely pure heroin.

On the guest star front, meanwhile, Method Man will pop up as Sam Christian, the head of the Philadelphia Black Mafia and a longtime friend of Bumpy’s; Michael Rispoli (The Deuce)will play Joseph Magliocco, the head of the Profaci crime family; and Neal Matarazzo (24) has been cast as police captain Mills, an unrepentant racist but also a pragmatist who puts “green” over black and white.